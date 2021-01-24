Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Pearson from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pearson has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 17.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 579,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 87,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 51.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 117,913 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 5.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

