Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Snap-on by 70.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 6,660.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total transaction of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,302 shares of company stock worth $11,434,210. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $177.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.48. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

