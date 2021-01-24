B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) (LON:BPM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $246.90

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) (LON:BPM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $246.90 and traded as high as $269.00. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) shares last traded at $266.00, with a volume of 14,626 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 266.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 246.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market cap of £99.55 million and a PE ratio of 7.11.

In related news, insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk purchased 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £2,488.80 ($3,251.63).

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

