Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.78 and its 200 day moving average is $106.82. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. 140166 lowered American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.46.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

