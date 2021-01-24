Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.08 billion, a PE ratio of -586.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.