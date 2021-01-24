Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,772 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,541 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 229.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,889 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,054 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 213,793.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,135,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,243 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $95.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

