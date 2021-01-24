International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of WMB opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $22.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

