World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%.

World Acceptance stock opened at $112.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.51. The company has a market capitalization of $771.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.79. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.38.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

In other news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $206,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,226,901.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 660 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $94,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,590 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,129 in the last three months. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.