Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.15-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45-2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.63 billion.

Shares of STX stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.69. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $66.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $86,570,460.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock worth $284,719,242. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

