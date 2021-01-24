Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%.

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $172.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOCH shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

