GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.69-0.73 for the period.

Shares of NYSE:GBL opened at $17.50 on Friday. GAMCO Investors has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $480.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.64.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 89.28%. The company had revenue of $61.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

Separately, Gabelli reissued a sell rating and issued a $19.78 price objective on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

In other news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $31,643.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,469.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 17,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $251,718.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,494.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,171. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

