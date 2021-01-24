$10.12 EPS Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to post earnings of $10.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $9.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.54. Quidel posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 912%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $18.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.54 to $19.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $41.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.63 to $53.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.30 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The company’s revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.33.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $233.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.73. Quidel has a 12 month low of $72.99 and a 12 month high of $306.72.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,329 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,441.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Quidel by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 7,088.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Quidel by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.