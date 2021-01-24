Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Receives $13.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. Sasol has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sasol by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Sasol by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sasol by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sasol by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

