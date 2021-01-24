Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Receives $13.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Shares of Sasol stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. Sasol has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91.
About Sasol
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
