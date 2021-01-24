Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.26). Sequans Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQNS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sequans Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $194.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.96. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $8.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

