Roche’s (RHHBY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RHHBY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roche from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Roche in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $45.18 on Friday. Roche has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $309.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Roche during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Roche by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roche during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roche during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Roche by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

