$21.71 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will announce sales of $21.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.26 million and the highest is $22.16 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $24.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $88.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.82 million to $91.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $90.80 million, with estimates ranging from $84.72 million to $96.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 19.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFLT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $11.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $432.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.97. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $187,705.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,374.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

