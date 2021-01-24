The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Coverage Initiated at Peel Hunt

Investment analysts at Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $41.69.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

