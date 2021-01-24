Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAUHY. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Straumann from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Straumann currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. Straumann has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.75.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

