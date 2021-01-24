Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Sandvik presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Shares of Sandvik stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. Sandvik has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22.
Sandvik Company Profile
Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.
