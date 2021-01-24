Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Sandvik presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Sandvik alerts:

Shares of Sandvik stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. Sandvik has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sandvik stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.