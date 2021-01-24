Raymond James Lowers Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) to Underperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Questor Technology from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Questor Technology stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. Questor Technology has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $4.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.