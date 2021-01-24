JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.89. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

