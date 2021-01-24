Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Get Veritone alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Veritone stock opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 3.55. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. The company had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $35,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Veritone by 538.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Veritone by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the third quarter worth about $117,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

Further Reading: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.