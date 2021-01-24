Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRM. KeyCorp began coverage on Vroom in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Vroom in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Vroom in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Vroom stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. Vroom has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $1,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,987,700.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 63.0% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at $10,536,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

