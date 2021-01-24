Morgan Stanley Lowers Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $60.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.23.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.69. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 32,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

