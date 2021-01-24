easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 934

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 934 ($12.20) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EZJ. CSFB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 875.95 ($11.44).

Get easyJet plc (EZJ.L) alerts:

EZJ stock opened at GBX 780.60 ($10.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 825.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 656.84. easyJet plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20.

In other news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.