Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) to Hold

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vitru in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vitru in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vitru in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Vitru in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NASDAQ VTRU opened at $15.24 on Friday. Vitru has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Vitru in the third quarter worth $8,173,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vitru in the third quarter worth $848,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vitru in the third quarter worth $974,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vitru in the third quarter worth $1,372,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Vitru by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

