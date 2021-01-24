Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Downgraded by Sidoti

Sidoti cut shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $59.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WIRE. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Wire from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

WIRE opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.06. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 2.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,825,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 66,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 62,986 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 78,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 31,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.