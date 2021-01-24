Head-To-Head Analysis: Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAC) & EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAC) and EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Crest Acquisition and EZCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Crest Acquisition N/A N/A N/A EZCORP -8.32% 3.32% 1.86%

This table compares Mountain Crest Acquisition and EZCORP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Crest Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EZCORP $822.81 million 0.32 -$68.46 million $0.59 8.03

Mountain Crest Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EZCORP.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mountain Crest Acquisition and EZCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Crest Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A EZCORP 0 0 2 0 3.00

EZCORP has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.78%. Given EZCORP’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EZCORP is more favorable than Mountain Crest Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Mountain Crest Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of EZCORP shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of EZCORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EZCORP beats Mountain Crest Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a pleasure and leisure company. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. It also provides payday and installment loan products through its financial services stores. In addition, the company offers Lana, a web-based engagement platform to manage pawn loans. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned and operated 505 pawn stores in the United States; 368 pawn stores in Mexico; and 132 pawn stores in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Peru. EZCORP, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

