PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Price Up 7.7%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) rose 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 465,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 516,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.22.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Viktor Tkachev sold 300,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $435,000.00. Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 21,600 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $29,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 222,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 506,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,408 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PEDEVCO stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of PEDEVCO at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

