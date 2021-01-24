Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Trading Up 8.4%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s share price was up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $20.97. Approximately 30,386,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 36,362,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RIOT shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 4.56.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of Riot Blockchain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

