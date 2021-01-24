BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Trading 9.3% Higher

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) shares traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.04. 118,792,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 53,203,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74.
In related news, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $2,605,874.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,007,501.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 689,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,061. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 55.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,086 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter worth $4,464,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $3,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter worth $2,383,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 26.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 406,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.
BlackBerry Company Profile (NYSE:BB)
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.
