BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Trading 9.3% Higher

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) shares traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.04. 118,792,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 53,203,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $2,605,874.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,007,501.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 689,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,061. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 55.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,086 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter worth $4,464,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $3,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter worth $2,383,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 26.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 406,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.