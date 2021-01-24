Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Trading 10.2% Higher

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s share price traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.59. 2,199,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,666,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.78.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

