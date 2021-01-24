Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading 11.3% Higher

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s stock price traded up 11.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.97 and last traded at $82.11. 2,598,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 1,056,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -141.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 690,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth $9,480,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2,518.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,769 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 179,636 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth $5,794,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,437 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 121,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

