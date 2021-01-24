ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Raised to $610.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $540.00 to $610.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $474.25.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $569.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $573.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,363,000 after acquiring an additional 332,369 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ASML by 29.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after purchasing an additional 170,980 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ASML by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 436,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,293,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,347,501,000 after purchasing an additional 103,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,005,000 after buying an additional 101,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

