Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at KeyCorp

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on APA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apache from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist raised Apache from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.43.

Shares of APA opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. Apache has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apache will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Apache by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in shares of Apache by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 120,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 18.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Apache by 14.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

