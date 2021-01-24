Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.35 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.12.

Shares of AMRS opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 618.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 230,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amyris by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amyris by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 73,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

