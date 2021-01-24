Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $4.74 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,617,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter valued at $2,162,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 68,418 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $559,000. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

