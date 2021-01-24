Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,889 ($63.88) price objective on the stock.

WIZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 3,950 ($51.61) to GBX 5,850 ($76.43) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,123.47 ($53.87).

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 4,278 ($55.89) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 16.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,524.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,818.86. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,904 ($64.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

