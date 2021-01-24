$521.63 Million in Sales Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report sales of $521.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $527.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $517.47 million. The Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $506.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $39.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 153.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $41.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

