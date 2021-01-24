$375.52 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will announce sales of $375.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $365.94 million and the highest is $394.32 million. GoPro reported sales of $528.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $906.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $899.00 million to $928.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $898.27 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.40 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoPro from $4.80 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.26.

GPRO stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.09 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $62,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,108,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,853 shares of company stock worth $1,241,646. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in GoPro by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

