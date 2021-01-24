Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Netflix in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.22. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.58 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.00.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $565.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $516.81 and its 200-day moving average is $503.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.