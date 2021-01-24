GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) to announce $179.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.12 million to $182.52 million. GasLog reported sales of $182.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year sales of $652.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $645.93 million to $658.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $737.36 million, with estimates ranging from $728.63 million to $746.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $156.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.74 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLOG. TheStreet upgraded GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

GLOG stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. GasLog has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $447.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GasLog by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 143,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GasLog by 26.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 70,183 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in GasLog by 17.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GasLog by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

