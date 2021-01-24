KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective for the company. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter worth $672,149,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter worth $364,334,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter worth $185,843,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter worth $129,523,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter worth $96,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEKE opened at $71.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. KE has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Research analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

