Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CFRUY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Financière Richemont has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.05. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.