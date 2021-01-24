JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Investec cut Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $40.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

