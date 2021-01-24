BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $18.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72.

About BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ)

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Division Paper, Division Board, and Division Solutions. The Division Paper segment offers kraft and sack paper for manufacturing, medical equipment, and consumer segments.

