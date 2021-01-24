Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

Barloworld stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.41. Barloworld has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44.

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, Europe, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment, Automotive, and Logistics divisions. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; insurance products; aftermarket services, including parts sales; and salvage management solutions.

