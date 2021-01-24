Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Increased to $3.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BIREF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.17.

BIREF stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.24 million and a P/E ratio of -5.05.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $107.16 million for the quarter.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

