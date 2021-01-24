Baader Bank Reiterates “€6.80” Price Target for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1)

Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CEC1 has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.72 ($5.56).

CEC1 opened at €5.85 ($6.88) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. Ceconomy AG has a 1 year low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 million and a PE ratio of -15.64.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

