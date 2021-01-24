Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €99.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) received a €99.00 ($116.47) price target from Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 31.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €115.00 ($135.29).

Shares of FRA WAF opened at €145.20 ($170.82) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €131.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of €96.09. Siltronic AG has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

