Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €99.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2021


Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) received a €99.00 ($116.47) price target from Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 31.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €115.00 ($135.29).

Shares of FRA WAF opened at €145.20 ($170.82) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €131.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of €96.09. Siltronic AG has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

Analyst Recommendations for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF)

